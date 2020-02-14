Sports Minute: Rangers add to young foundation before moving to new stadium

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers are building a roster to go with their new ballpark. All-Star slugger Joey Gallo likes the team the Rangers are taking to spring training. Texas traded for two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber this offseason after veteran right-handers Jordan Lyles and Kyle Gibson had already joined the rotation. Catcher Robinson Chirinos is back after a year away and veteran third baseman Todd Frazier was also added to the roster. While the Rangers are in Arizona for spring training, the finishing touches will be put on their new stadium back home.

