Sports Minute: Rangers' Calhoun has broken jaw from fastball to mouth

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday. The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the face by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game. Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital and had a CT scan, which revealed a fracture of his jaw. He's expected to be re-examined Monday.

