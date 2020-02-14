Sports Minute: Rockets without Westbrook, Capela against Hornets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela are out with injuries for the Houston Rockets against Charlotte. Westbrook will miss the game because of a left thumb sprain he sustained on Sunday against the Pelicans. Capela is out for the third straight game and for the fourth time in five games with a bruised right heel which has bothered him for weeks.

