Sports Minute: Slippery Rock QB Rivers leads AP D-II All-America team
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
The Associated Press Division II All-America team is headlined by Slippery Rocky quarterback Roland Rivers and Notre Dame (Ohio) running back Jaleel McLaughlin. Rivers passed for 4,460 yards and 52 touchdowns to lead Division II this season. McLaughlin is D-II's leading rusher with 2,316 yards and 30 touchdowns. Both are among eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy as player of the year in the division. Minnesota State, which plays West Florida on Saturday for the national championship, placed three players on the first team.
