Sports Minute: South Carolina stays No. 1 in women's Top 25; Oregon next
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks beat Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State by an average of 24 points to win the conference tournament for the fifth time in six years. Oregon moved up one spot to No. 2, switching places with Baylor after the Lady Bears lost to unranked Iowa State. Maryland and UConn round out the first five teams in the poll.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Former Elsa Parks and Recreation director charged with indecency with a child
-
Another continuance granted in Edinburg voter fraud case
-
Edinburg mayor, wife set for pre-trial hearing in voter fraud case
-
RGV Celebrates International Women's Day metatags: International Women's Day
-
Photographer's Perspective: Team Collaboration