Sports Minute: South Carolina stays No. 1 in women's Top 25; Oregon next

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - South Carolina ran through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep its hold on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks beat Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi State by an average of 24 points to win the conference tournament for the fifth time in six years. Oregon moved up one spot to No. 2, switching places with Baylor after the Lady Bears lost to unranked Iowa State. Maryland and UConn round out the first five teams in the poll.

