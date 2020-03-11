Sports Minute: Spain tops England 1-0 in SheBelieves Cup

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Alexia Putellas scored in the 83rd minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in the SheBelieves Cup tournament on Wednesday. The U.S national team was set to play Japan in the late match. England goalkeeper Carly Telford made a key save early in the second half when she stopped a one-on-one attempt from Ainhoa ??Moraza. But Spain finally broke through with Putellas' header that Telford leaped for but couldn't stop.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.