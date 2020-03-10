Sports Minute: Steelers-Cowboys in Hall of Fame game, honor former coaches

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches. Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson will be inducted this summer. The game in Canton, Ohio, opens the preseason schedule on Aug. 6. Cowher and Johnson enter the hall two days later. It will be the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason game -- tied for the most by any team. They have each gone 3-3 in the game.

