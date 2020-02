Sports Minute: Sullivan leads Lamar past Houston Baptist 79-69

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Avery Sullivan had 22 points, T.J. Atwood added 19 points and nine rebounds and Lamar beat Houston Baptist 79-69. Davion Buster scored 13 points and Anderson Kopp had 10 points and six rebounds. Jalon Gates scored 18 points and Ian DuBose had 16 points for Houston Baptist.

