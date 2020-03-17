Sports Minute: Texans deal Hopkins, need replacement receiver, pass rusher

By The Associated Press



After adding David Johnson in the DeAndre Hopkins trade the Texans must decide whether to re-sign Carlos Hyde, the team’s leading rusher last season. Or keep Lamar Miller, the featured back for the previous three seasons before missing last season with a knee injury. They could also use a pass rusher to complement J.J. Watt after trading Jadeveon Clowney before last season. Houston also has needs at cornerback and now at wideout.

