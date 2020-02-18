Sports Minute: Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Texas Permian Basin 93-80

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Lesley Varner II had 23 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Texas Permian Basin 93-80 for its sixth straight victory. It's the longest winning streak for UTRGV since the 2007-08 team won seven straight. Jordan Jackson had 19 points for UTRGV. Chris Freeman added 13 points, and Javon Levi had seven assists as the Vaqueros posted a season-high 29 assists. UTRGV hit a season-high 14 3-pointers, five shy of tying a program record. Deaunte Lee had 16 points for the Falcons. Pat Dembley added 13 points, and Donoven Carlisle had 10.

