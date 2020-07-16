Sports Minute: Undefeated Texas boxer Travell Mazion dead at 24

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Promising young boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion was killed when his car slammed head-on into an oncoming car on a highway near Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a car Mazion, 24, was driving veered crossed the median on Farm-to-Market Road 1431 near the Austin suburb of Cedar Park, according to a DPS statement. Mazion's car slammed head-on into a car driven by Richard Salter.

Mazion was killed instantly, while Salter, 61, of the Austin suburb of Lago Vista, died later at a hospital in nearby Round Rock.

Mazion, a junior middleweight prospect, had an undefeated 17-0 record with 13 knockouts. His last fight was a win at the San Antonio Alamodome in January. He was nine days shy of his 25th birthday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.