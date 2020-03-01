Sports Minute: UTEP peels away from S. Mississippi for 75-56 win

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Daryl Edwards scored 26 points and Jordan Lathon posted a double-double and UTEP beat Southern Miss 75-56. Lathon filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, a career-high six steals and a career-tying six assists. Bryson Williams added 15 points for UTEP. LaDavius Draine had 16 points for the Golden Eagles, Tyler Stevenson scored 13 with seven rebounds and Leonard Harper-Baker had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

