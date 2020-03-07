Sports Minute: Varner takes over late sending UTRGV past Cal Baptist in OT

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Lesley Varner II scored 22 points and his 3-pointer with four seconds left gave UT Rio Grande Valley a 79-76 win over California Baptist. De'jon Davis tied the game at 76 for California Baptist just three seconds before Varner's shot. Varner sank two free throws for the Vaqueros with 30 seconds left for a 76-74 lead. Varner scored nine of his point total in the final 2:19 and made 11 of 11 from the foul line. Milan Acquaah scored 18 points with 10 rebounds for the Lancers.

