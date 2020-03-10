Sports Minute: Virus concerns spread in Europe, touch on MLB opening day
By JAKE SEINER
AP Sports Writer
With just over two weeks until baseball's opening day, Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos says he is “a little bit” concerned about traveling to Seattle with Washington state having the worst coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Postponements, cancellations and empty-stadium games have become common outside the U.S. All upcoming professional soccer games in Spain, France and Portugal and some others in Germany will be played in empty stadiums because of the outbreak. Ohio's governor is calling for all indoor sports to be played without fans.
