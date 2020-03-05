Sports Minute: Vital leads UConn to 77-71 win over Houston on senior night

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat No. 21 Houston 77-71. Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies, who won their fourth straight game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent. Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston, which fell into a tie for second place in the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars led by seven at the half, but UConn used a 15-2 second-half run to take control.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.