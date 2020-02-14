Sports Minute: Westbrook, Harden lead Rockets past Nuggets, 121-105

HOUSTON (AP) - Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists, James Harden added 27 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-105 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets. Westbrook shot 11 of 25 from the field and had four steals. He just missed his second straight triple-double. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets _ down five players, including three starters _ with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season.

