Sports Minute: White scores 19 as Bulls hold off Doncic, Mavericks 109-107

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a broken left foot and the Chicago Bulls hung on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-107 when Luka Doncic's desperation heave bounced off the rim. Denzel Valentine added a season-high 17 points and the Bulls won for just the second time in 12 games even though leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out with a strained left quadriceps. Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 26 points. Doncic scored 23 after sitting out Sunday's win at Minnesota because of a sprained left thumb.

