Sports Minute: Williams leads Appalachian State past UT Arlington 57-50

BOONE, N.C. (AP) - O'Showen Williams had a career-high 25 points as Appalachian State defeated Texas-Arlington 57-50. Williams made 8 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Mountaineers (13-11, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). He added six rebounds. Brian Warren topped the Mavericks (10-14, 6-7) with 14 points.

