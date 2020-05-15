Sports Minute: WNBA commissioner: League focusing on scenarios to play

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league is focusing on a half dozen scenarios to play this summer. Engelbert didn’t go into detail about each scenario but told The Associated Press Friday that they are looking at playing in either one, possibly two sites at most. The commissioner says the league would start paying its players on June 1 _ the normal date when players were scheduled to be getting paid. The logistics of paying players still being worked out with the union as far as logistics go on pay.

