Sports Minute: WNBA rookies to begin receiving health benefits this week

3 hours 7 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 April 29, 2020 1:59 PM April 29, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - WNBA rookies will start receiving health benefits this week. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert tells The Associated Press that the benefits will begin Friday. Medical benefits usually are offered once training camp starts. With camps delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, first-year players will now be covered. The commissioner says WNBA veterans, who already receive year-round health benefits, will not have any break in their coverage.

