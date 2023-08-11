Sports Minute: Young scores 14 to lead Charlotte past UTEP 68-64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jahmir Young registered 14 points and eight rebounds as Charlotte extended its home win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating UTEP 68-64. Drew Edwards had 13 points for Charlotte (13-9, 7-4 Conference USA). Amidou Bamba added 11 points. Milos Supica had 10 points. Daryl Edwards scored a career-high 24 points for the Miners (13-11, 4-7).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.