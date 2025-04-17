Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili holding basketball camp in RGV

The Valley will be getting a special visit from a current San Antonio Spur later this month.

Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, also known by his nickname 'Mamu', will be coming to the RGV for a youth camp on Sunday, April 27th.

"Growing up, I always wanted to be around NBA players, I always wanted to be around somebody who was on that level," Mamu said. "I know every kid is dreaming of being a professional basketball player one day, so kind of giving them motivation that everything's possible and no matter what situation you're in you can get to the highest level."

The camp will be help at PSJA Southwest High School from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration is open now.

"I'm really excited. I've never been," Mamu said of coming to the RGV. "Really really excited. We're welcoming kids from 1 through twelfth grade. As I said we have coaches for all different ages. We're gonna have little groups of kids and adults. It'll be fun. When you come to this camp, as I said the main thing is to ask questions but at the same time have fun."