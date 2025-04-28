Spurs Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili Youth Camp in Pharr

Pharr, TX -- San Antonio Spurs Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili brought his youth camp to the RGV over at PSJA Southwest High School on Sunday.

The clinic focused on basic fundamentals such as dribbling, shooting and keeping the energy high something Mamu says he wants all the players get out of this camp.

"Just to be out here I'm very blessed and honored just to be here. The fact that kids come here to learn from me is already a blessing so I just want to make sure I spread the right message and want to make sure they have fun," said Mamukelashvili.