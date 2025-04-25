St. Joseph Academy golf star Silvia Martinez signs with Concordia

At St. Joseph Academy, Silvia Martinez committed to Concordia for golf on Thursday afternoon.

Martinez spent three years on the varsity team, and she placed second individually at the Brownsville Invitational this season.

"It's definitely a big dream I've had since I started playing golf and getting to share this moment with all of my friends and family is truly a huge blessing," Martinez said. "I'm super excited to do that right now."