St. Joseph Academy golf star Silvia Martinez signs with Concordia

4 hours 45 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 3:32 PM April 25, 2025 in Sports

At St. Joseph Academy, Silvia Martinez committed to Concordia for golf on Thursday afternoon.

Martinez spent three years on the varsity team, and she placed second individually at the Brownsville Invitational this season.

"It's definitely a big dream I've had since I started playing golf and getting to share this moment with all of my friends and family is truly a huge blessing," Martinez said. "I'm super excited to do that right now."

