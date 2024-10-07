St. Joseph Academy ring ceremony for state champion boys soccer team

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- St. Joseph Academy held a ring ceremony for the boys soccer team. They won the 2024 TAPPS 5A Division II state championship back in May.

"It feels awesome, it's super nice. We've been waiting for this for months, it's just incredible." St. Joseph's Academy striker Claudio Torres said.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and the Mayor of Brownsville were keynote speakers, as they also awarded each player their ring.

"It's really exciting for these young people who won the state championship," Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said in praise of the team. "This championship wasn't just for St. Joseph's Academy, it was a championship for the whole Rio Grande Valley. They put us on the map, they shed light on us and it also showed the rest of the state how really good we are at this particular sport."

St. Joseph's Academy boys soccer first official day back on the field is October 21st.