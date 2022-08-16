Staff clears out flood waters at Palm Valley Animal Society, begins prevention plan

The animals at Palm Valley Society shelter are safe today following Sunday night's heavy rainfall that led to some flooding at the Trenton center campus in Edinburg.

The staff was able to get most of the floodwater out overnight by putting down sandbags and tarps.

The water got inside several dozen kennels, impacting close to 80 dogs on the PVAS Trenton campus.

The staff is working on a prevention plan and recruiting people for emergency foster in the event of a major flood or sever weather.

If you are interested in signing up, you can stop by the Palm Valley Animal Shelter or give them a call at 956-686-1141.