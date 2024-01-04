Stage 2 water restrictions lifted for Weslaco residents

The city of Weslaco has lifted its stage 2 water restrictions.

Residents were restricted to use water to certain hours and days of the week. Those restrictions were put in place back in October when the water supply from the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs was less than 25 percent capacity.

The city said the reservoirs are now over 40 percent capacity, but residents are still encouraged to conserve water.