x

Stage 2 water restrictions lifted for Weslaco residents

2 hours 19 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2024 Jan 4, 2024 January 04, 2024 12:14 PM January 04, 2024 in News - Local

The city of Weslaco has lifted its stage 2 water restrictions.

Residents were restricted to use water to certain hours and days of the week. Those restrictions were put in place back in October when the water supply from the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs was less than 25 percent capacity.

The city said the reservoirs are now over 40 percent capacity, but residents are still encouraged to conserve water.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days