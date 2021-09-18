Starr Co. City, School District Battle for Property

RIO GRANDE CITY – A police substation in a Starr County city will remain under the control of the town.

Both Rio Grande City and the school district claim they own a substation which houses police officers and holds seized vehicles.

The city said the federal government granted them the land years ago. But the school district argues the land wasn’t the government’s to sell.

City manager Alberto Perez said the ruling was a win for the city.

“It really is to allow us to operate because, obviously, we have two locations. Actually, this is our second substation,” he said. “We try to spread ourselves around the city, so we have access to the different areas of the city a lot quicker.”

Perez said he hopes the decision settles everything. He added he didn’t know if the school district will continue to fight the ruling.