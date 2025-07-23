Starr County association seeking more volunteers in Central Texas flood relief efforts
A group of volunteers organized from Starr County are back after spending the weekend helping those in the Texas Hill County impacted by the July 4 flash floods.
“It was sad,” Starr County Commerce Association President Emmanuel Camacho said. “Every step we took, it was pain that someone is there.”
Camacho said there's still a need for search and recovery efforts.
“They need volunteers that are ready to get in the ground and ready to get their hands dirty,” Camacho said.
Help is also needed with handing out donations to those impacted by the floods.
The Starr County Commerce Association is asking anyone who has time to sign up to volunteer to join them the next time they go to volunteer in Central Texas.
