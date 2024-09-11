Starr County Sheriff's Office: Driver arrested after 13 migrants found in vehicle during high speed chase

The Starr County Sheriff's Office apprehended a man and 13 migrants after engaging in a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus by Eagle Street and Hawk Street in Roma.

They said the vehicle refused to stop, and deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit that ended by 4th Street and Lopez Street. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jose Manuel Gonzalez, exited the vehicle and ran into the brush.

The sheriff's office and U.S. Border Patrol were able to apprehend the driver by the river banks and the migrants from inside the Taurus.

Border Patrol took custody of the driver and migrants pending prosecution.