Starr County to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Starr County along with other rural areas will not be receiving any shipments of Pfizer's vaccine. Instead the county will receive Moderna's vaccine, Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said that is due to the lack of proper equipment.

According to state health officials the Pfizer's vaccine must be kept in a refrigerator designed to maintain an ultracool temperature of -80 degrees Celsius.

"We do not have that capability in Starr County and so therefore we were not authorized any of those vaccines," Dr. Falcon said. "We will probably get the Moderna vaccine the following week and that vaccine is the one that can be stored in regular refrigerators."

Watch the video for the full story.