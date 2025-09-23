State and defense rest their cases in Donna murder trial

Both the state and defense have rested their cases in the murder trial against Carlo Contreras on Tuesday.

Contreras is charged in the 2020 death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo. His body was found near Donna Lake by a field worker.

The trial was restarted on September 15 after a mistrial was granted.

Testimony was heard from several people, including Contreras and Jorge Veliz, who was allegedly a witness to the murder.

On Tuesday, Lt. Lucio Torres, an investigator with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, continued his testimony about the investigation into Castillo's death.

Castillo's sister, Aliza, also testified on Tuesday.

Closing arguments will begin on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.