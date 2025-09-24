State grant to fund Palmview street improvement project

A busy road in Palmview is getting major improvements.

City officials said the Texas General Land Office awarded Palmview a $875,000 grant to make improvements on Goodwin road.

A one-mile stretch of the road flooded during the June 2019 storms.

“Over time, when you have that amount of rainfall, the quality of the streets are affected,” Palmview City Manager Michael Leo said.

The work will start at West Veterans Boulevard and end at Mile 2 Road.

“For now, we can say with confidence the street will be repaved, will be reinforced and improved and re-surfaced,” Leo said.

City engineers are working to assess drainage improvements as well.

Construction is set to start by the end of 2026.