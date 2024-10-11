State rests their case in 'El Gallito' murder trial

The state has rested their case in the Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales murder trial after weeks of calling witnesses and presenting evidence.

Salomon Campos Jr. is on trial in connection with the death of the Harlingen attorney.

Three witnesses took the stand on Friday, including two Texas Department of Public Safety forensic scientists who examined evidence at the crime scene where Gonzales' remains were found.

One forensic scientist examined for fingerprints, but was unable to lift any.

The state presented three specific items, a chain, black duct tape and a cloth bag with zipper. The second forensic scientist examined those items, looking for blood, but not enough was found to test.\

The lead investigator on the case, Harlingen police Sgt. Manuel Tovar also took the stand. He was questioned on why he didn't look into other persons of interest or suspects, specifically people who Gonzales had a protective order against.

The defense will begin presenting their case on Monday.