State health service reports measles exposure in San Marcos, San Antonio areas

A health worker administers a measles test to a car passenger at a mobile testing site outside Seminole Hospital District Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Multiple health agencies in central and south central Texas have recently reported measles exposures associated with the ongoing outbreak in the south plains region of Texas, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A person from the outbreak area, who was later diagnosed with measles, visited locations in the San Marcos and San Antonio areas between February 14 through February 16, according to the news release.

The news release said the exposure may have occurred at the following times and locations:

Friday, February 14

Texas State University in San Marcos from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Twin Peaks Restaurant in San Marcos from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

University of Texas at San Antonio main campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louis Tussaud's Waxworks, Ripley's Believe It or Not! and Ripley's Illusion Lab in San Antonio from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Crabby's Seafood in Live Oak from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 16

Buc-ee's in New Braunfels from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, so the times listed include two hours after the individual left that location, according to the news release. DSHS is sharing the information because symptoms can begin seven to 21 days after exposure, and unvaccinated people can monitor themselves for symptoms and seek testing.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.