State Highway 107 drainage project in Edinburg in design phase

The design phase for a drainage project off State Highway 107 in Edinburg is almost complete.

The drainage system in downtown Edinburg is too small for the growing city.

“You have small twenty-four-inch piped areas, which [when] the city was smaller at that time that was sufficient, and now that we have more pavement, more rooftops, more asphalt, it creates more runoff,” said Edinburg Assistant City Manager Tom Reyna.

The downtown area is home to a number of businesses, including My Place Café. Restaurant owner Ramiro Trevino says his business has been affected in the past because of flooding.

“At this time, the last rain we had, they closed the area for two hours because the drainage is not there,” Trevino said.

A nearly $20 million TxDOT drainage project aims to change that. The project will improve drainage along State Highway 107 —from the courthouse square to I69-C.

“Now we’re going to that ten by eight box where literally I'll be able to stand inside the box and that’s how much more water we're going to be moving out of the area,” said Reyna.

The drainage improvement work will be done in the middle part of the roadway so that both lanes can stay open on either side.

“We’re going to work very hard to make sure that the businesses are not impacted any more than they have to be and it’s going to remain open,” said Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza.

The construction won’t just improve drainage.

“Also, we’re going to rehab all of the downtown on the east side of town with new sidewalks, new landscaping, new lighting,” Reyna said. “We’re going to make it a boulevard-style looking”

Edinburg city leaders say they're finalizing the plans to begin construction. Work is expected to start on January 1, 2023, and will take 18 months to complete.