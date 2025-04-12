State officials looking to clear out Rio Grande islands near Roma as part of border security

State officials are now eyeing two more islands in the river near Roma.

They want more security on them, but the locals aren't so sure.

If it goes through, this would be the second and third islands the state clears out in the name of border security

The proposal has not come without pushback. Every year, people from all over the world come to Roma to see birds that nest on this island.

Ronald Treldle is among this group of Winter Texans from Canada.

"It's very special for us to see the Rio Frande River. It's not very far from here," Treldle said.

The island these visitors are in the Rio Grande Valley to enjoy is becoming a concern for Texas leaders. The state is looking to clear out two of these islands near Roma.

The General Land Office says it's at the request of the Texas Military Department, citing border security. The request similar to their operations on Fronton Island.

One of the island's the state wants to stake their claim to is next to the Toma Bluffs, a huge tourist attraction for the city.

Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar is concerned if it lays bare, it could hurt their economy.

"I'm concerned about the tourist part. Tourists love to go to the Bluffs and look at that beautiful island," Escobar said.

Escobar says he understands the security concerns, but hopes the state considers all sides.

"We do have some environmental concerns and I hope the state of Texas looks at those as well," Escobar said.

Miguel Alemán Mayor Ramiro Cortez Barrera said Mexico has been doing their part to help with border security, and any land in between should be discussed with all sides.

"It's a question of just doing an analysis of the bi-national agreements," Barrera said.

For now, the island and area is still attracting plenty of visitors and birds.

Channel 5 News did reach out to the Texas General Land Office for an interview on this proposal, and we're still waiting to hear back.

Watch the video above for the full story.