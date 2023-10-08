State program offers free digitization of VHS tapes at Edinburg museum

If you have any home movies saved on VHS tapes, you can get them digitized for free.

The Texas Film Round-up program will be in Edinburg Sunday at the Museum of South Texas History.

"If you have any of these things in your closets, any Texas-made cinema that includes home movies, bring them by so we can get them digitized for you," Co-founder of Entre Film Center and Regional Archive C. Diaz said.

Their mission is to share and preserve the voice of border communities, and they invited a state program to offer free digitization services, and it's not just v-h-s tapes, but any analog films.

"We also accept mini DV tapes and VHS-C and high eight tapes," Diaz said. "Then we also are accepting super eight reels and 16 millimeter film reels."

The round-up will be at the museum picking up materials. For more information, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.