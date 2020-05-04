State troopers arrest Edcouch man accused of harassing aircraft with laser pointer

Troopers arrested Luis Fernando Solis, 41, of Edcouch on suspicion of illumination of an aircraft with an intense light, a Class A misdemeanor. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

State troopers arrested an Edcouch man on Sunday after someone harassed a Texas Department of Public Safety aircraft with a laser pointer.

Troopers arrested Luis Fernando Solis, 41, of Edcouch on suspicion of illumination of an aircraft with an intense light, a Class A misdemeanor.

"The arrestee pointed the laser at our DPS aircraft," Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said in an email. "At the time of the incident, our aircraft personnel lead Troopers to the residence of the suspected laser pointer. Troopers made contact with the suspect at his residence who admitted to pointing the laser at the aircraft. He was then arrested on site."

Court records don't list an attorney for Solis, who remains at the Hidalgo County jail Monday afternoon and couldn't be reached for comment.