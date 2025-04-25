STC student rescued from floodwaters during March storms shares story

A photo has been making its rounds on social media showing a young mother getting rescued from sweeping floodwaters during the March storms.

That mother's name is Lexie Gonzalez, and she shares what happened that day. Gonzalez is just thankful and lucky to make it home alive and get back to her two little girls.

Gonzalez is currently a student at South Texas College. She was working her work study job the day of the historic rainfall last month.

It was after the water subsided that she made the choice to try and get through the storm to pick up her daughters. Once she thought the coast was clear, she made her way onto Expressway 83, heading to Alamo, where her girls were staying at her grandmother's house.

In an instant, once she exited onto the Frontage Road, that's when the scary moments happened that were captured on video.

"That's when I got caught in the floods and a lot of water started coming towards me, and that's when my car lifted. That's when I started thinking about what do I do?," Gonzalez said.

A good Samaritan, named Jose, who was driving a semi-truck, came in and gave her that life-saving hand. He got her out of the flood water and drove her as close as he could to her family.

"After that, I think all the support and positivity started coming in and that's when it started getting so much easier. I was able to put a down payment for a car," Gonzalez said.

Both STC and community members donated food and clothes for Gonzalez and her children.

While going through a scary moment, Gonzalez says she is ready to take on any of life's challenges, setting a great example of never giving up, and not being shy to ask for help to her daughters.