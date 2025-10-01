STC teaming up with NASA to introduce high school students to aerospace and engineering careers

The Texas A&M Engineering Academy at South Texas College and NASA are helping grow the next generation of aerospace engineers thanks to a high school program.

High school students enrolled in NASA’s High School Aerospace Scholars Program learn from NASA professionals and receive hands-on experience to learn if this would be a good career path for them.

The High School Aerospace Scholars Program helps create a pipeline for students who want to enroll in the academy at South Texas College.

"Here in the Rio Grande Valley, we don't offer a lot of disciplines of engineering,” STC coordinator Walaa Shaath said.

According to a news release, the program is a five-month online learning experience for high school juniors related to space exploration, earth science technology and aeronautics.

Shaath said the STC program started with only nine students in 2022. Three years later, the program currently has 48 students enrolled.

“It's hard to get in. Not all students who apply to the engineering program at Texas A&M are allowed the opportunity to get accepted,” Shaath said. “But here, through this academy, students are guaranteed a seat."

