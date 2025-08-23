STC to launch cybersecurity clinic to help Valley businesses prevent data breaches

South Texas College will soon launch a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity clinic, but it's not going to be limited to students.

Danya Bernardino is a barista at Nerve. Earlier this year, the coffee shop faced something unexpected, a cyberattack.

"The system that we were using, there have been times where our bosses got hacked, and it was pretty devastating," Bernardino said.

The breach caused several disruptions for about a week.

"It was causing a commotion on their end, like some people weren't able to clock in, or they weren't able to log in to their accounts and see all the information associated with them," Bernardino said. "They did have to update their passwords and things like that."

To help business like Nerve coffee shop, STC is launching a cybersecurity clinic, a first of its kind for the Rio Grande Valley.

Fifteen students will be chosen to take part in the clinic.

"It allows our students, while they're still taking courses, to apply what they've learned in the classroom to real world scenarios, so that way they can increase their experience," Computer Science Assistant Professor Nicholas Hinojosa said.

The initiative is part of a $467,000 grant and offers free services to local businesses, non-profit organizations and boutiques.

"Risk assessments, response planning, our students will also provide cybersecurity awareness training, also table-top exercises and more on the technical side they can do vulnerability testing and also penetration testing," Hinojosa said.

The school is already in talks with several businesses.

The clinic is still in the planning phase and is expected to launch in spring 2026.

