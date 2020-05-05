STHS facilities take extra precautions as elective procedures resume

Hospitals across Texas recently resumed elective procedures and precautions for all surgeries are looking different than before the pandemic shutdown.

It's been nearly two weeks since hospitals have been allowed to resume elective procedures and Dr. Bob Saggi, general surgeon at South Texas Health System, says they're taking extra steps to make sure everyone is safe.

STHS operation rooms look different these days. Every employee uses layers of personal protective equipment to prevent any risk of contamination to patients and medical staff.

Since it got the green light, Saggi says STHS has been busy. He has also noticed patients are waiting longer than they should to seek medical attention.

