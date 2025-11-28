STHS staff in Edinburg work through Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food and togetherness, but for some, it's another day on the job.

A nurse in Edinburg has spent years putting patients before holiday plans.

"There's people out here that we care about them. There's a reason why we're here," South Texas Health System Edinburg Registered Nurse A.J. Farias said.

While most families across the Rio Grande Valley gather around the table for Thanksgiving, inside South Texas Health System Edinburg, the day looks very different.

For Farias, it's just another day at work.

"I've been pretty much working every Thanksgiving for the last 16 to 18 years. Somewhere I might have had one or two off in between, but pretty much every Thanksgiving," Farias said.

Instead of a dinner table, their Thanksgiving includes hospital hallways, rooms and their shift.

"We start off a little slow. As the day progresses, you know, people start having dinners, having lunch, and it gets a little bit worse towards the end of the evening, but it's pretty typical," Farias said.

And even though working the holiday means missing time with his own family, Farias says what keeps him coming back is the people.

"You know, it's a long day. Not only for the day people, but for our night people as well," Farias said. "Knowing that I do have a family that is out there that might need help someday. I want to know that there's somebody else who might be out there who's willing to help them in a time of need."

Patients like Carol Peugh say they're grateful for that support.

"They're wonderful, they really are. It's a good staff," Peugh said. "No, we need them, and I give them so much credit."

To show their appreciation, STHS provided staff with a special Thanksgiving lunch. A small way to bring holiday comfort into a place that rarely slows down.

"We were very fortunate. Our hospital and our administrators are always on holidays and always take time out of their family time, and they come, and they bring us lunch and dinner," Farias said.

It's a holiday for many, but for nurses, it's another day of saving lives.

