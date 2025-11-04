Street dedication held for longtime former UTRGV baseball coach

Longtime University of Texas Rio Grande Valley baseball coach Al Ogletree was honored on Monday.

Edinburg city leaders declared a portion of Sugar Road as Coach Al Ogletree Way.

Coach Al was a legendary figure for the Athletics Department and the city. He produced 23 MLB draft picks, three made it to the big leagues.

He also earned the most wins in the university's baseball program history.

"It means a lot to the baseball program," UTRGV Head Baseball Coach Derek Matlock said. "It's nice to be in a program where there was tradition back in the '70s, '80s, and '90s, and that tradition has really helped us in our years. He loved his players and he turned them into men, and we're following his same footsteps."

Coach Al was head coach for nearly 30 years. He coached the Broncos, which was the University of Texas Pan American at the time, from 1968 to 1997.