Street overlay project underway in La Villa

Several streets in La Villa are getting a facelift in the hopes of attracting future growth, city officials said.

In October, La Villa’s city council approved a project to start overlaying many streets with new asphalt.

To pay for it, the city is using $700,000 of federal block grants from Hidalgo County.

The project is currently in the first of two phases.

According to La Villa City Administrator Tony Barco, a preliminary work plan will be submitted for review on Friday.

During a Wednesday meeting, the city council a motion to turn in paperwork showing exactly how the city has been using county funds for the overlay project.

The city said Hidalgo County Precinct #1 is doing the overlaying.

1st and Emmanuel streets have already been paved, and 7th Street, Cardinal Lane, Cottonwood and 5th street are waiting to be paved.

Phase two will begin by January, with work on 10th and parts of 2nd streets.

Watch the video above for the full story.