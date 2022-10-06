Student makes history on being the first female to play football at Sharyland Pioneer High School

A student from Sharyland Pioneer High School is not only breaking barriers, but tackling them head on with the football team.

Emily Garcia, a senior, and corner for the varsity football team, is showing everyone that everything is possible.

"I think it was like around elementary, I just used to watch like all the boys play football, and I was like I want to be over there," Garcia said.

Garcia is making history as the first girl to play varsity football at Sharyland Pioneer High School. She played her first game against Valley View.

"It was such a big step," Garcia said. "Cause I'm usually not like with the varsity level."

Garcia has been participating in football since her freshman year, and working her way onto JV her junior year and now varsity.

"I'm real proud of her and because she stuck the course she never complained, she's done everything we've asked for all three years that she's been part of our program," Pioneer head football coach Eddie Galindo said. "Surprisingly, she prefers defense rather than offense, which is, you know, a testament to her and her mental toughness."

"I thought that being hit was going to be the thing that made me quit," Garcia said. "But honestly, no, it's just really fun."

