Student of the Week: Cassandra Cruz

This week, we’re putting the spotlight on Cassandra Cruz, a senior at San Benito High School who is doing great things in and out of the classroom.

Hardworking and dedicated are just two words that describe Cassandra Cruz.

"I'm the vice president of student council, the vice president of NHS, the secretary for our Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, I'm also involved in Mu Alpha Theta, our math honors society," Cruz said.

Cruz ranks number one in her class with an astonishing 5.4 GPA.

"I'm a two-time AP scholar,” Cruz said. “My junior year, I was an AP scholar with distinction, and this year I am an AP scholar with honor."

Cruz also holds the title of a Hispanic Scholarship Fund Scholar.

"Through the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, I went to the University of Southern California for a summer program,” Cruz said. “There were 220 of us, everyone had different backgrounds, we were from all over the nation. We learned about interviewing skills, elevator pitches, how to build a resume."

Cassandra not only excels in her studies, she also shines in sports, starting with varsity cheerleading.

"My freshman year, I made captain of the cheer team but the following years I've just been a varsity returning member,” Cruz said.

Cassandra is a two-time UCA All-American cheerleader. This year, she'll be traveling to London.

“You just go, you perform in the parade, you do tourism and you just represent the association as a cheerleader,” Cruz said.

Cassandra also thrives in varsity powerlifting.

"I love powerlifting, I love working out; it’s like a passion, it's calming in a way,” Cruz said.

That's not all that keeping her busy.

"I show poultry at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock show with 4H and I do testing events with FFA,” Cruz said.

It comes as no surprise to her parents that able to manage so many different activities.

"She works very hard at what she does no matter what it is, she puts all her efforts into it,” said her father, Hector Cruz.

As for Cassandra’s future plans, she knows the path she wants to take.

"I want to major in biology so I can pursue a higher education in dental school and I would like to be a pediatric dentist,” Cruz said.

Cassandra plans to one day open up her own practice in her own hometown.

Cassandra's dedication makes her this week's student of the week.