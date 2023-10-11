Student of the Week: Marisol Gutierrez

Courageous and determined are two words that describe 17-year-old Marisol Gutierrez, a San Benito High School senior who's already kick-starting her higher education.

"I'm in ECA. It's our school's Early College Academy. They offer dual-enrollment courses where we get to take college courses through TSC," Marisol said.

Right now, she's on track to graduate high school with 35 college hours.

Marisol ranks in the top 5 percent of her class and even though she keeps her plate full with school work, she still finds time to juggle multiple activities.

"I'm in archery. We do competitions occasionally, but I mostly participate in our practice sessions just to get a feel of the bow," Marisol said. "I'm in Leo Club, we're a community service-based organization. We give back to our community, we do things here at the school, things outside in San Benito, sometimes we go further for like beach clean-ups."

Aside from her academics, Marisol is also a self-starter, having launched her own sticker business utilizing her creative skills.

As for her future, she plans to attend Texas State Technical College and major in Computer Science.

One of her biggest goals is to make her parents proud.

Marisol's determination makes her this week's Student of the Week.

Watch the video above for the full story.