Student of the Week: Diego Chapa

Diego Chapa, 17, is a Sharlyand Pioneer High School senior who wears many different hats.

"I'm the Student Body Vice President, I'm the Senior Class Secretary, I'm also on the NHS Executive Board," Chapa said.

Maintaining a 3.8 GPA, Diego takes great pride in his school work, but his true passion is sports.

"Baseball is my first love, ever since t-ball when I was 4 years old," Chapa said.

Chapa is on his school's varsity baseball team, but his talent goes beyond the baseball diamond.

He's also in varsity football and last year, he was even recognized as a Channel 5 Football Playmaker of the Week.

"A lot of the guys last year helped me win that award. Last year, I was quarterback, and when you're Quarterback a lot of the other people make you look good, so I owe it all to them," Chapa said.

Chapa not only excels in sports and academics, he also gives back through his own organization, RGV Kicks for Kids, an idea that sparked while cleaning his room last year.

"I noticed I had a lot of leftover shoes that other kids could put to use," Chapa said.

So far, Chapa has collected 475 athletic shoes for kids in the Mission community.

Watch the video above for the full story.